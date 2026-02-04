Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 129.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.