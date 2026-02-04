Cryder Capital Partners LLP Has $177.35 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 9.8% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $177,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charter Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and raised its price target to $437, signaling a large long-term upside and providing a bullish counterpoint for investors. TD Cowen lifts target

TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and raised its price target to $437, signaling a large long-term upside and providing a bullish counterpoint for investors. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published an upgrade calling CHTR a “Strong Buy,” highlighting robust cash flows, aggressive buybacks, improving broadband trends, mobile growth and a low forward P/E — positive fundamentals that could support a recovery. Seeking Alpha upgrade

Seeking Alpha published an upgrade calling CHTR a “Strong Buy,” highlighting robust cash flows, aggressive buybacks, improving broadband trends, mobile growth and a low forward P/E — positive fundamentals that could support a recovery. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised forecasts after Charter’s Q4 report, a sign some sell-side models are adjusting to improving operational trends (mobile additions, stabilizing broadband). This offset some negative analyst moves. Analyst forecast increases

Several analysts raised forecasts after Charter’s Q4 report, a sign some sell-side models are adjusting to improving operational trends (mobile additions, stabilizing broadband). This offset some negative analyst moves. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $200 but kept an “underweight” rating, reflecting modestly improved numbers but continued caution — a mixed signal for near-term flows. Wells Fargo note

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $200 but kept an “underweight” rating, reflecting modestly improved numbers but continued caution — a mixed signal for near-term flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in early February appear to show zero shares with NaN changes—this looks like a reporting/data anomaly and is unlikely to be a real market driver. (No actionable short-selling signal.)

Short-interest reports in early February appear to show zero shares with NaN changes—this looks like a reporting/data anomaly and is unlikely to be a real market driver. (No actionable short-selling signal.) Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target sharply to $185 and maintained a “sell” rating, which is a straightforward bearish catalyst and increases near-term downside pressure. Goldman Sachs lowers target

Goldman Sachs cut its price target sharply to $185 and maintained a “sell” rating, which is a straightforward bearish catalyst and increases near-term downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed its “sell” rating on Charter, reinforcing negative sentiment from major brokers and likely contributing to the sell-off. Barclays reaffirm sell

Barclays reaffirmed its “sell” rating on Charter, reinforcing negative sentiment from major brokers and likely contributing to the sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to $235 and moved to a “hold,” trimming expectations and adding to the cluster of cautious broker notes that can pressure the stock. Deutsche Bank lowers target

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.38 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $336.12.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Stories

