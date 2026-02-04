Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

ZBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBIO

Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

In related news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,023,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,863.80. This represents a 15.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,720. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Up 8.7%

ZBIO stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Zenas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -1.50.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.