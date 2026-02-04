Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 117,494 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $354.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.20.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 11.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 target price on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.