ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stake Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Bernstein Raises PT

Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. JPMorgan Reaffirms Buy

Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. AI Supercycle Orders

Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Buyback Transactions

ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Zacks Momentum List

Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal.

Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst note and article warn of a potential bull trap as momentum could falter despite AI tailwinds — a caution for momentum-driven traders given ASML’s high valuation (P/E ~54). Potential Bull Trap

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,395.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,195.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $995.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

