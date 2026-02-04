Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 24,073 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Delek US worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Delek US by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of DK opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $7.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $6.85. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $93,110.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,395.38. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,116,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,107.20. The trade was a 53.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,354 shares of company stock worth $2,446,658. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

