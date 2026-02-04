NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 91,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,640 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

