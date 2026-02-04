Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,532.60. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

