Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 0.0%

Tesla stock opened at $421.96 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.83 and its 200-day moving average is $410.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.70, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings topped expectations and Tesla is getting credit for record energy-storage deployments and resilient automotive margins — a near-term catalyst that supports the stock’s rally narrative. Read More.

Q4 earnings topped expectations and Tesla is getting credit for record energy-storage deployments and resilient automotive margins — a near-term catalyst that supports the stock’s rally narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a lower‑priced Model Y AWD at $41,990 to try to stabilize demand and compete on pricing — a tactical move that could help near-term deliveries if uptake is strong. Read More.

Tesla launched a lower‑priced Model Y AWD at $41,990 to try to stabilize demand and compete on pricing — a tactical move that could help near-term deliveries if uptake is strong. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s energy business is showing momentum (record Megapack deployments, improving margins) and is repeatedly cited as a material growth pillar beyond cars. That helps justify some bullish analyst views. Read More.

Tesla’s energy business is showing momentum (record Megapack deployments, improving margins) and is repeatedly cited as a material growth pillar beyond cars. That helps justify some bullish analyst views. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term option market: 1‑month put sellers can harvest ~2.5% yield after earnings — attractive income for some investors but also signals elevated implied volatility. Read More.

Near-term option market: 1‑month put sellers can harvest ~2.5% yield after earnings — attractive income for some investors but also signals elevated implied volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s SpaceX–xAI merger is prompting speculation about “cross‑pollination” with Tesla (AI, communications, satellites). Potential upside is speculative and timing/structure remain unclear, so impact on TSLA is uncertain. Read More.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX–xAI merger is prompting speculation about “cross‑pollination” with Tesla (AI, communications, satellites). Potential upside is speculative and timing/structure remain unclear, so impact on TSLA is uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla plans aggressive 2026 capex (>$20B) to scale factories, AI compute and robotaxis — this supports long‑term growth but raises short‑term execution and free‑cash‑flow questions. Read More.

Tesla plans aggressive 2026 capex (>$20B) to scale factories, AI compute and robotaxis — this supports long‑term growth but raises short‑term execution and free‑cash‑flow questions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: China — a key market — will ban hidden/popup door handles starting in 2027 after safety incidents; regulatory changes could force costly vehicle redesigns or slow sales in China. Read More.

China — a key market — will ban hidden/popup door handles starting in 2027 after safety incidents; regulatory changes could force costly vehicle redesigns or slow sales in China. Read More. Negative Sentiment: European registrations showed little recovery in January (falls in France and Norway), reinforcing concerns that EV demand softness is weighing on near‑term delivery trends. Read More.

European registrations showed little recovery in January (falls in France and Norway), reinforcing concerns that EV demand softness is weighing on near‑term delivery trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: Waymo/Alphabet and others are plowing capital into robotaxis (large recent fundraises), increasing the risk Tesla faces in autonomy — a core part of the company’s long‑term valuation. Read More.

Competitive threat: Waymo/Alphabet and others are plowing capital into robotaxis (large recent fundraises), increasing the risk Tesla faces in autonomy — a core part of the company’s long‑term valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst divergence: Tesla’s post‑earnings P/E (~400) leaves little margin for error; some firms cut targets (Phillip Securities, JPMorgan), increasing downside risk if execution or growth disappoints. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.