ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 465.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,582 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $39,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $77.31 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.43.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

