Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.3125.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.39. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $158,724,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,631,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,437,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

