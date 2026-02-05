ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Invests $25.98 Million in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 308,149 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,977,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,556.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are broadly constructive ahead of Q4 — previews note potential upside vs. consensus driven by recurring revenue strength and AI/data‑center deal momentum, supporting hopes for an earnings beat. Fortinet Q4 2025 earnings preview
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects a modest Q4 beat (which can lift sentiment near-term) even as it stays cautious on FY‑2026 — near-term beat expectations are a bullish catalyst into results. Jefferies Q4 preview
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt and other coverage point to tax incentives and improved sales execution as possible Q4 upside drivers — any upside surprise could re‑rate the shares. Rosenblatt Q4 upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and Benzinga previews compile guidance/expectations (revenue guidance bands and EPS setup); useful positioning but not an immediate catalyst until Fortinet posts results and forward guidance. Zacks Q4 preview Benzinga preview
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares (~$14.3M) and VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares (~$27.9M) on Feb. 2 — large insider sales often weigh on sentiment even though insiders still hold sizable stakes. InsiderTrades: Ken Xie sale Michael Xie SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades (including Scotiabank and some firms reassessing 2026 growth) have pressured the stock as investors mark down forward growth expectations. Analyst downgrades Scotiabank downgrade
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.
Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.
Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.
