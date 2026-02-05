Portside Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on KO to $88 and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst conviction and providing near‑term upside support for the shares. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Coca‑Cola’s strong history of earnings surprises and says KO currently has the setup (metrics and momentum) that makes another quarterly beat likely — a catalyst that can lift the stock into earnings. Will Coca‑Cola (KO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity flagged bullish positioning: traders bought roughly 68,341 call contracts (about +35% vs. the call average), which can amplify upside if short‑term momentum continues.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/strategy coverage (Zacks) points to KO’s “all‑weather” playbook — marketing, innovation and portfolio strength — supporting steady growth through cycles, reinforcing its defensive, dividend‑oriented appeal. Coca‑Cola’s All‑Weather Strategy
- Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary (Motley Fool) reiterates KO’s low‑risk, dividend‑king status and portfolio reshaping to match consumer trends — a narrative that attracts long‑term income investors. Could Buying Coca‑Cola Today Set You Up for Life?
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s warns the consumer‑staples group (including KO) has become frothy after a strong run; that raises valuation risk if broader sentiment rotates back into cyclicals or risk assets. Staples Stocks Are Known for Safety. Now They Look Way Too Frothy.
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews note KO is headed into a scheduled quarterly report and a CEO transition period; coverage pieces focus on valuation and timing rather than new business risks — important background but not immediate upside/downside. Assessing Coca‑Cola (KO) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Prediction‑market activity has put Coca‑Cola’s Super Bowl plans under regulatory scrutiny, introducing a potential reputational/regulatory overhang that could create short‑term volatility if investigations follow. Prediction Markets Put Coca‑Cola Super Bowl Plans Under Regulatory Spotlight
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.43.
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
