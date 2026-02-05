Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,836 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $458,104,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $317.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $863.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.