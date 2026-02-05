Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $199.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.24. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.28 and a 52-week high of $348.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.