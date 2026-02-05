Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Salesforce stock opened at $199.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.24. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.28 and a 52-week high of $348.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.
Salesforce Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.
Insider Activity
In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Salesforce
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce won a large U.S. Army cloud deal (reported value ~$5.6B), a direct revenue and backlog catalyst that supports long-term enterprise demand for CRM’s cloud services. Salesforce (CRM) Wins $5.6 Billion Army Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Strong AI adoption narrative: analysts and commentators highlight rising enterprise AI use of Salesforce tools — investors view current revenue lag as an opportunity for future upside. Salesforce: AI Adoption Is Surging
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/flow factors: analysts note the stock has been oversold after a steep sell-off and that exhausted selling could trigger a short-term rebound — a likely reason for today’s intraday strength. After Plunging 17.7% in 4 Weeks, Here’s Why the Trend Might Reverse
- Neutral Sentiment: Company scheduled Q4 & full-year fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 25 (after market), which will be a near-term volatility event and likely driver of positioning between now and the print. Salesforce Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results Conference Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is active — services compiling 25 experts’ views and debate over fair value/undervaluation, so investor sentiment remains mixed and will hinge on upcoming guidance. The Analyst Verdict: Salesforce In The Eyes Of 25 Experts
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile commentators (Jim Cramer) continue to discuss the stock’s fundamentals and long-term ownership, keeping retail attention elevated but not unambiguously bullish. Jim Cramer highlights that the charitable trust has owned Salesforce for “years and years”
- Negative Sentiment: Broader software-sector AI fears are weighing on the group — new competitive features from AI rivals are stoking concerns about disruption and have pressured cloud/software names. This sector headwind is a key reason for recent weakness. Software experiencing ‘most exciting moment’ as AI fears hammer the stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term valuation and sentiment concerns: coverage pieces warn CRM may be a “value trap” after a 42% year decline and a recent 52-week low, keeping some investors cautious. Is CRM Stock A Value Play Or A Value Trap?
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
