Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 8,223.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.65.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $366.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 152.71% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

