Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLTR. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 11.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.49. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $60,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,497.18. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Moneco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Blowout Q4 results and aggressive FY‑2026 guidance (revenue, EPS, margins and bookings all topped expectations), which earlier triggered the rally and underpinned bullish analyst revisions.

Multiple analyst upgrades and price‑target hikes (including bulls raising targets and at least one street‑high PT) that gave institutional and retail investors cover to buy after the earnings beat.

U.S. commercial demand surged (management cited very large deal wins and a sharp jump in U.S. commercial sales), supporting the thesis that Palantir is monetizing AI effectively.

Friendly media and TV commentary (CNBC, Jim Cramer, others) reinforced the upbeat narrative but also amplified intraday volatility as viewers reacted to rapid price moves.

CEO remarks flag a geographic growth split — strong U.S. adoption but what management calls slower uptake in parts of Europe/Canada, which could cap international upside.

Valuation worries resurfaced quickly: commentators flagged that Palantir's rich multiples mean the bar for future execution is very high — a primary reason for profit‑taking after the rally.

After the huge post‑earnings pop, intraday heavy volume and profit‑taking forced a pullback — traders who bought the initial surge appear to be exiting on the first signs of a rollover.

Persistent micro‑risks: notable insider selling disclosures and reports of hedge‑fund activity (e.g., option bets by prominent investors) add to the narrative that some participants are hedging or booking gains.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

