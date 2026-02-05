Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 224,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 515,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.