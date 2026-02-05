Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameren alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 70.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.77 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,673.60. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEE

More Ameren News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.