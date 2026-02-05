Apple Inc. $AAPL is Prosperitas Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.70.

AAPL opened at $276.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

