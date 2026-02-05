Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,451 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 9.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $180.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.31 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.