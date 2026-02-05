Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Decreased by GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $276.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.70.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

