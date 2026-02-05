Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Decreased by GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $276.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record iPhone quarter and strong Q1 results are being highlighted by the market as the core fundamental catalyst — investors are treating better‑than‑expected revenue and what outlets call Apple’s biggest iPhone quarter as confirmation the company can still deliver durable hardware growth. Apple Just Had The Biggest Quarter In iPhone History
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and upgrades are lifting sentiment — firms including Goldman Sachs reaffirmed bullish views (with a $330 target) and separate upgrades have been reported, which fuels buying after the earnings beat. Apple Inc.: Reaffirmed Buy on Strengthening Services Ecosystem and Broad-Based App Store Recovery
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish commentary (Jim Cramer and other outlets) and favorable coverage of Tim Cook’s tone after the quarter are amplifying momentum and drawing retail and momentum flows. Jim Cramer on Apple: “The Pessimists Are Starting to Tremble”
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and developer ecosystem moves (Apple adding agentic coding agents from Anthropic and OpenAI to Xcode) are constructive for developer engagement and long‑run AI positioning, but they’re a longer‑term positive rather than an immediate earnings driver. Apple adds agents from Anthropic and OpenAI to its coding tool
- Neutral Sentiment: Content/streaming slate news (Apple TV+ setting an October launch for a Mattel ‘Matchbox’ movie) is a small, timing‑specific positive for services engagement but unlikely to move fundamentals materially near term. Apple TV sets October launch for Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ car movie
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet declined to discuss details of the Google‑Apple AI arrangement add opacity around a key partner relationship; this raises uncertainty but hasn’t produced concrete changes to Apple’s stated roadmap. Alphabet won’t talk about the Google-Apple AI deal, even to investors
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk — the DOJ’s renewed antitrust push around Google/Chrome and challenges to the court’s decision (which also touches on Google’s default search relationship with Apple) is the main near‑term downside risk. Any adverse outcome that forces changes to the Google default agreement could hit Apple’s services/search economics. DOJ Reignites Antitrust Fight Against Google, Challenges Court’s Refusal To Force Chrome Sale
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.