Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AVGO stock opened at $308.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.39.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
- Positive Sentiment: Large Google AI capex boost lifts demand outlook for AI chips and infrastructure suppliers, benefiting Broadcom as a provider of networking, custom silicon and AI‑inference infrastructure. This was highlighted after Google’s earnings and guidance. Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise on surging Google capital expenditures for AI
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised their price target on Broadcom, reflecting stronger conviction in multi‑year AI and networking seculars; analyst upgrades/targets can support the stock and attract buyers. Why this analyst just raised their price target on Broadcom stock
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being cited as a top compute/AI semiconductor play amid rising AI demand — a narrative that supports higher long‑term revenue and valuation expansion if the AI capex cycle persists. Broadcom (AVGO) Cited As Top Compute Stock Amid Strong AI Semiconductor Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Product news: Broadcom announced an enterprise Wi‑Fi 8 access point + switch solution positioned for AI workloads — expands addressable market in AI‑ready infrastructure and supports revenue diversification. Broadcom announces industry’s first enterprise Wi-Fi 8 access point and switch solution for the AI era
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish research/commentary pieces (including projections of significant upside and inclusion on “top stocks” lists) keep the long‑term investor narrative constructive. These notes can underpin buying after pullbacks. Wall Street Projects 38% Upside To Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Broadcom “a winner in this environment” but warned it may not be the best timing to buy — reinforces that the company has strong fundamentals while signaling some caution on short‑term entry points. Jim Cramer on Broadcom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary asking whether the recent pullback is a buying opportunity — useful for timing decisions but not new company fundamentals. Is It Time To Reassess Broadcom (AVGO) After Its Recent Share Price Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling and a reported ~6% intraday plunge drove today’s downward move — articles questioning whether the AI trade is cracking reflect investor profit‑taking and volatility in high‑beta AI/semiconductor names. Broadcom stock plunges 6% today
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh headlines noting a larger than‑market daily decline and elevated intraday volume emphasize near‑term risk and may trigger momentum selling or options‑driven moves. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Declines More Than Market
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
