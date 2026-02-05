Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $308.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.