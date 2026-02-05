Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Daiwa Capital Markets Analyst Says

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.76.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 91.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 366,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after buying an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Intel hired GPU lead talent (Eric Demers) and the CEO reiterated plans to build GPUs — a direct push into the high‑growth AI accelerator market that expands Intel’s TAM beyond CPUs. Intel taps Qualcomm senior engineer Eric Demers to lead GPU development
- Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a partnership with SoftBank’s Saimemory to develop next‑gen memory for AI/data centers — could strengthen its AI server roadmap and address memory bottlenecks over the medium term. SoftBank subsidiary to work with Intel on next‑gen memory for AI
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support has picked up (Daiwa raised its price target), adding validation to recent momentum and giving investors a near‑term valuation cushion. Daiwa Securities adjusts price target on Intel to $50 from $41
- Positive Sentiment: Product update — Intel introduced Xeon 600 processors aimed at high‑end workstations/AI workloads; this supports the server roadmap and could improve revenue mix if adopted. Intel Introduces XEON 600 Processors
- Neutral Sentiment: Intel presented at its Second Annual AI Summit (transcript released) — helpful for monitoring roadmaps/timelines but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Intel Presents at Second Annual AI Summit Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: An Intel EVP (Boise April Miller) sold 20,000 shares (~$981k) last week — insider selling often prompts short‑term investor caution even if not unusual. Form 4 Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution / downgrade risk — some coverage points to underwhelming post‑earnings guidance, margin pressure and a foundry business still lacking an anchor customer; these execution risks could cap upside if momentum stalls. Intel Stock Could Be In For A Reckoning (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Some early market takes say new Xeon parts haven’t moved the needle yet — headlines like this create short‑term pressure until product wins appear in bookings. Intel Stock Slips as Xeon 600 Processors Prove Little Help
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
