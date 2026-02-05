Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Raised by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.03.

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $421.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.52. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

