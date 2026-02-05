Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,326 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oracle were worth $91,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle Health won a multi-organization pilot in Canada for its Clinical AI Agent, validating commercial traction for Oracle’s healthcare AI products. Multiple Canadian Healthcare Organizations Select Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent $25B bond offering reportedly attracted heavy demand, indicating strong investor appetite for its debt and suggesting financing channels are open. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Gains as $25B Bond Offering Attracts Heavy Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell-side firms (e.g., Barclays) have reiterated bullish ratings and high price targets, implying analysts still see upside if Oracle executes its AI/data-center strategy. Barclays Reiterates Overweight on Oracle
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle announced an equity distribution agreement and senior notes issuance to fund its plans — this provides capital but increases near-term financing activity and complexity. Oracle Bolsters Financing with Major Senior Notes Issuance
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle continues product and go-to-market pushes (AI banking platform, enterprise AI agents) that could drive long-term growth but require heavy near-term capex. Oracle Reimagines Banking for the AI Era
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic commentary ties Oracle’s massive data-center and power plans to a structural shift (e.g., MarketBeat piece on companies funding power and SMRs); long-term strategic rationale exists but is execution- and timeline-dependent. The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move
- Negative Sentiment: Markets punished Oracle after management outlined plans to raise roughly $45–50B for AI infrastructure (debt and equity), stoking dilution and leverage fears and sparking the recent sell-off. Oracle (ORCL) Is Down 11.6% After Unveiling a US$45–50 Billion AI Infrastructure Capital Plan
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for securities class actions tied to Oracle’s disclosures (senior notes/offering documents and the June–Dec 2025 class period), adding legal risk and headline pressure. Kessler Topaz Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Oracle
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say banks are exploring selling billions in loans tied to Oracle’s data centers and the company may cut up to 30,000 jobs — both raise execution and integration risks and amplify downside sentiment. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Slips as Banks Explore Selling Its Data Center Loans Oracle May Slash Up to 30,000 Jobs
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets (BMO, Scotiabank among them) and commentary highlights investor anxiety about the size/timing of the capital raise and AI execution — contributing to the stock’s decline. Oracle Price Target Lowered at BMO
Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.03.
NYSE ORCL opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.52. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
