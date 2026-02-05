Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 633,716 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,696,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 633,716 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $573,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chevron by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,192,000 after buying an additional 175,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $182.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.70%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,958 shares of company stock valued at $122,930,032. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street bullishness: Goldman Sachs and other buy-side analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and boutiques including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo published favorable forecasts/price-target increases that support buying interest.

Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4% yield), reinforcing the income thesis that draws dividend-focused investors and supports the stock's re-rating.

Project commitments: Chevron reconfirmed commitment to the Yoyo–Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea), a production/growth catalyst for gas exposure and long‑term cash flow.

Quarterly results mixed: Q4 beat EPS expectations ($1.52 vs. $1.44) but revenue missed and year-over-year profit fell — supports cash-flow narrative but tempers near-term growth hopes.

Syria offshore MOU: Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate offshore exploration in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long-term resource opportunity but with geopolitical and sanction risks that make near-term impacts uncertain.

Insider selling: Several senior insiders (including the CFO) disclosed large share sales in late January, which may create short-term sentiment/headline pressure despite routine explanations (taxes, diversification).

Macro/headwinds: Oil prices eased as geopolitical risk softened, which can cap near-term revenue and margin expectations for integrated majors like Chevron.

Cautious notes: A few firms (HSBC and others) trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing recent gains may have priced in much of the upside — these calls can limit further rallies.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

