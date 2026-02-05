Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. AWS-Prosus partnership

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

