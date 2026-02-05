HORAN Wealth LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $133,771,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,118,000 after purchasing an additional 412,574 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

International Business Machines stock opened at $288.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $270.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

