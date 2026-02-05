W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $288.93 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

