Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADBE opened at $279.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.04 and a fifty-two week high of $465.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.06.
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe reversed course on plans to discontinue Adobe Animate after broad community backlash, putting the app into “maintenance mode” — a quick PR/operational fix that removed a key headline risk and likely helped calm creative customers. Adobe actually won’t discontinue Animate
- Positive Sentiment: Semrush shareholders approved the merger agreement with Adobe, advancing a strategic acquisition that can bolster Adobe’s marketing analytics and advertising offerings. That M&A progress supports longer-term growth optionality. Semrush Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Adobe
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Cognizant AI partnership, a commercial move that could accelerate enterprise adoption of Adobe’s AI tools and support revenue diversification beyond creative suites. Adobe’s Expanded Cognizant AI Partnership Might Change The Case For Investing In Adobe (ADBE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader software-sector selling pressure and debate over AI leaders (e.g., Anthropic/Claude capabilities) continue to weigh on multiples; some of Adobe’s moves reflect sector dynamics, not company-specific weakness. Why Software Is Facing A Market Sell-Off
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary cautions against “bottom-feeding” in sell-offs, a reminder that today’s bounce may be part of a broader, volatile re-pricing in tech names. Do Stock Sell-Offs Pay Off?
- Negative Sentiment: Adobe materially increased ad spending (reported ~$1.4B) as competition from AI tools rises — investors see rising marketing spend as a signal that organic demand/GTM is under strain, which can pressure margins and near-term EPS. Adobe boosts ad spending to $1.4 billion to attack fear over AI
- Negative Sentiment: Several sell-side firms cut price targets or ratings (UBS, Baird, BMO) citing slower AI monetization and tougher comps, adding technical downward pressure and reducing near-term analyst support. UBS, Baird Lower PT on Adobe (ADBE)
- Negative Sentiment: Stock recently hit 52-week lows and dropped materially in prior sessions amid sector weakness and worries over product strategy — a reminder that investor confidence is fragile despite today’s rebound. Is Adobe Stock Now A Falling Knife?
- Negative Sentiment: The initial announcement to retire Adobe Animate (before the reversal) triggered significant backlash and negative publicity — evidence that execution missteps on legacy products can quickly erode goodwill with creative customers. Adobe Ends Animate, Abandoning Millions Of Artists Amid AI Push
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.81.
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
