International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,707 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $197,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 34.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $288.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

