Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,039,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 69,707 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $376.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

