BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 59,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $478.93 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $519.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.76 and a 200-day moving average of $425.24.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,900. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.25, for a total transaction of $4,010,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,418.25. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 542,214 shares of company stock worth $260,031,533 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

