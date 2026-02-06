BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $76.30 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

JNJ opened at $237.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.87 and a 200 day moving average of $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $572.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

