BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 29,860 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,860 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,767 shares of company stock worth $12,802,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $212.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $221.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.