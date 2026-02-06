The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.25 and a 200-day moving average of $379.35. The firm has a market cap of $380.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.47.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

