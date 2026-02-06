BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,213 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.6%

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 87,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,718,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $889.22 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $907.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.