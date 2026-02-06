BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,213 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman participated in a $70M Series C that valued blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs at $1 billion — a win for GS’s investment banking/alternatives franchise and evidence of deal flow in AI/crypto-adjacent services that can drive fees and carry. TRM Labs completes $70M investment round at $1B, becomes crypto unicorn
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s alternatives arm invested in LearnWell — reinforces GS’s push into sustainable and private markets, supporting recurring fee and AUM growth prospects over time. LearnWell Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Alternatives
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman raised its price target on Alphabet to $400 after strong Cloud/AI signals — research callouts like this can buoy markets and support GS’s trading and research franchises. Alphabet Stock Gets $400 Forecast From Goldman As AI Bets Start To Pay Off
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman published market commentary explaining today’s selloff — it attributes the move to AI disruption fears, mixed tech earnings reactions and high‑beta momentum unwinds; that analysis helps frame why GS shares move with the market even when firm fundamentals are steady. Why the Stock Market Is Down Today and What Goldman Sees Next
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman stayed on the sell side for certain AI server names (e.g., Super Micro) even after volatility — highlights GS research conviction that can influence sector flows and trading revenue but also contributes to short-term market swings. Is Super Micro (SMCI) Rally Losing Steam? Goldman and BofA Stick With ‘Sell’ Calls after Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman noted that “stock market winners” suffered an unusual rout — that same broad momentum unwind is pressuring GS’s stock because the bank’s trading and investment-banking revenue correlate with market volatility and client activity. Stock market winners suffered their worst day in six years. What made the move unusual, according to Goldman.
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and policy pressure is rising for big U.S. banks — Reuters reports increased lobbying as policy fights heat up, which signals higher compliance/regulatory risk and potential costs for large banks including GS. Big US banks boost Washington lobbying muscle as policy fights heat up
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $889.22 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $907.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.43.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
