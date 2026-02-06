BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

TSM opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $351.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

