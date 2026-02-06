Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,147,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 959,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,553 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $607.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $646.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $586.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.72.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

