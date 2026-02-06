BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $12.90 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,484 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,199,000 after purchasing an additional 534,904 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,670.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,041,000 after buying an additional 388,174 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 54.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 761,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,065,000 after acquiring an additional 268,119 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,779,000 after acquiring an additional 238,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 842,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,482,000 after acquiring an additional 237,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $168.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

