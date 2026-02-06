BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $11.92 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $306,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $737.21 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $795.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.51. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova secured 1.1 GW of U.S. onshore wind repower orders for 2025, using nacelles and drive trains built in Pensacola — a direct revenue and service backlog boost that supports domestic manufacturing and recurring service revenues.

Robert W. Baird upgraded GEV to "outperform" and set a $923 price target, saying overcapacity risks are farther away than previously thought — the upgrade lifts near-term sentiment and implies meaningful upside.

Macro/strategy bulls point to momentum: GE Vernova has expanded data-center orders (tripled year-over-year in 2025) and a growing backlog (~$150B), supporting longer-term revenue visibility beyond cyclical power markets.

GEV is a trending ticker on retail/institution screens (Zacks note) — higher attention increases volatility but is not a directional fundamental change.

GE Vernova closed a $2.6 billion multi‑tranche senior notes offering to fund general corporate purposes and part of the Prolec GE acquisition — provides cash for M&A but increases leverage, leaving investors to debate net impact.

Market commentary noted the stock fell today despite still outperforming the broader market, signaling short-term profit-taking or positioning shifts after recent gains (investors trimming into the news flow).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GEV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.19.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

