BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.02, for a total transaction of $65,522.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $1,488,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,494.40. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,616 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $476.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $551.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $609.08. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

