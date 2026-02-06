BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

DELL stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

