BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 123,183 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 135,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Payne Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.