American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in American Financial Group by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

