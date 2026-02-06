American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.
American Financial Group Trading Up 2.7%
American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
American Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in American Financial Group by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting American Financial Group
Here are the key news stories impacting American Financial Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and underwriting strength: AFG reported Q4 EPS well above estimates (driven by a record underwriting profit) — a key driver for today’s upside as it demonstrates core insurance profitability. American Financial Beats on Q4 Earnings, Declares Special Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Special dividend: Management declared a $1.50 per-share special dividend (record/ex-div dates announced), which supports the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors and signals excess capital. American Financial Beats on Q4 Earnings, Declares Special Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 targets — disciplined growth and $11 core EPS: Management reiterated targets of ~3–5% net written premium growth and $11 core EPS for 2026 while emphasizing disciplined underwriting, which supports forward earnings visibility. American Financial Group targets 3-5% net written premium growth and $11 core EPS for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and presentation available: The full Q4 earnings call transcript and the investor presentation provide more color on reserve development, segments, and capital deployment for analysts and investors. AFG Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Q4 Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate continues: Analysts and screens (Zacks pieces) are revisiting whether AFG is undervalued given the beat and guidance; this keeps the stock in many valuation-focused watchlists but is not an immediate catalyst by itself. Is American Financial Group (AFG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup: Coverage notes and commentaries (e.g., Globe and Mail roundup) are circulating, providing differing takes but no unified negative verdict. Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AFG, PYPL, WAFD
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $165 to $160: While the firm kept an overweight rating, the lower target is a modest headwind for sentiment even though it still implies notable upside. Benzinga
About American Financial Group
American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.
The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.
