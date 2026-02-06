Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.