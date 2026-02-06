Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Stock Price

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
COSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CoastalSouth Bancshares
CoastalSouth Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%
CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.
CoastalSouth Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoastalSouth Bancshares
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,212,000.
About CoastalSouth Bancshares
CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoastalSouth Bancshares
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for CoastalSouth Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoastalSouth Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.