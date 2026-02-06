Kevin Holleran Sells 52,389 Shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $840,843.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,817. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 52,390 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $837,716.10.
- On Friday, December 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $977,010.23.
Hayward Stock Performance
Shares of HAYW opened at $15.97 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.
Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.
