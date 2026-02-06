Dean Foate Sells 5,000 Shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) Chairman Dean Foate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,350. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $201.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average is $147.67. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Plexus by 965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 73,295 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Plexus by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 242,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

